NYHS basketball focuses on tournament

The boys basketball team at Northwest Yeshiva High School (NYHS) is the 8-seed in the 1B Tri-District tournament. On Saturday night (Feb. 14), the team beat the 9-seed, Darrington, 71-60, at the Seattle Hebrew Academy. The top four scorers for NYHS all delivered in double digits:

• Fresshman Adin Goldsmith: 17 points (4 three-pointers)

• Senior Evan Kaufthal: 16 points (crossed 1,000 career point threshold)

• Junior Sam Weichbrodt: 16 points

• Senior Sam Chernicoff: 15 points

The team’s record is now 16-8, and they play at 1-Lummi Nation (ranked #5 in state) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Win or lose, NYHS is guaranteed two more games at neutral sites TBD, and they have to win one of these three district games to advance to state for the second time in school history.