Candidates step into campaign mode for MI, district positions

Filing week has come and gone and now the candidates for Mercer Island City Council, Mercer Island School District and Legislative District 41 positions will step into campaign mode.

Less than six months from now, voters will be having their say at the ballot box in the Nov. 4 general election. In the LD 41 realm, an Aug. 5 primary comes first because three candidates are running for a state representative spot; the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.

To prepare potential candidates for their road ahead, King County Elections hosted a pair of virtual workshops in April to provide them with filing information, basic campaign finance information from the Public Disclosure Commission and more.

CITY COUNCIL

During the week of May 5-9, current councilmembers Ted Weinberg and Lisa Anderl filed their declaration of candidacies with King County Elections along with Johana Beresky, Adam Ragheb, Julie Hsieh and Daniel Becker. (Both Kristine Richardson and Ted Yackulic withdrew their brief city council candidacies on May 12.)

Becker (Position No. 2) and Weinberg (Position No. 4) will run unopposed, while Anderl will face off with Beresky for Position No. 6 and Ragheb and Hsieh will compete for Position No. 7.

Becker, who currently serves as vice chair of the Mercer Island Arts Council and was a city council candidate in 2021, told the Reporter: “I grew up here and returned to raise a family, so I am committed to seeing Mercer Island succeed. I believe my technology and finance background is well suited to help address the issues facing our city, and I feel a strong responsibility to give back. I want to ensure Mercer Island remains a high-quality city, and I am excited to put my head down and get to work on behalf of our residents.”

Weinberg’s press release notes that he “has helped the city work through some complicated and controversial issues like authoring and passing the city’s first climate action plan, passing balanced budgets, passing and implementing a levy to rebuild all the island’s playgrounds, and doubling the city’s efforts to modernize its water and sewer utility infrastructure.” Critical issues that he and council will focus on include finishing preparations for the arrival of light rail, designing and building the city’s new Public Safety and Maintenance building and more.

Anderl, who has more than 40 years of experience as an attorney, said in her press release: “I am honored to serve the residents of Mercer Island and excited about the opportunity to continue our important work together. I am committed to preserving the Island’s unique character while making thoughtful improvements that benefit our entire community.” Her campaign emphasizes continuity, building upon past successes, and addressing emerging community needs, particularly the development of new city facilities.

Beresky, who has nearly two decades of operations and human resources management experience, noted about why she’s running for council: “This island is my home, where my children are growing up and where my family is building wonderful roots. I want to know that I did not just sit back and watch things happen but have an active role in both preserving the wonderful characteristics of our community while promoting the amazing change and growth that will allow us to thrive for generations to come.”

Ragheb, who was also a city council candidate in 2021 and a former planning commissioner, said in a press release, “Serving as a planning commissioner gave me a front-row seat to the issues that matter most to our community. I’m eager to bring my knowledge, skills, and passion for learning and public service to the city council to help Mercer Island thrive today and into the future.” The press release adds that Ragheb aims to continue the city’s tradition of thoughtful, balanced governance while focusing on both immediate and long-term priorities for Mercer Island.

Hsieh’s goals for the city are ensuring that residents and visitors feel safe to live, work and play on the Island, seeing a Town Center revitalization and more. In a press release, she noted: “As an elected official, I will actively seek feedback from fellow Islanders — embracing those who have been part of our community’s rich history and welcoming those who have recently moved here for all that our island has to offer. I see myself, and all of us, as stewards of this community, and I would be honored to represent you and our shared values on the Mercer Island City Council.”

Mayor Salim Nice has chosen not to file for re-election and has penned an explanatory letter to the editor that can be found on the Reporter’s opinion page this issue.

Deputy Mayor David Rosenbaum shared the following statement with the Reporter about working alongside Nice on council: “I am genuinely grateful for Mayor Nice’s service to Mercer Island and his remarkable leadership as mayor, deputy mayor and councilmember. Salim’s deep love for our community shines through, showcasing his dedication to making Mercer Island a fantastic place for everyone to live, work, and play. Throughout his time on the council, he has demonstrated a unique blend of careful attention to detail, a forward-thinking vision, and a remarkable ability to bring together different perspectives to reach shared goals. His efforts on behalf of our community will continue to be seen for years to come.”

SCHOOL DISTRICT

In the Mercer Island School District realm, Julian Bradley and Brian Gaspar will run for Director Position No. 2, and Stephanie Burnett and Robert O’Callahan will run for Director Position No. 4.

Bradley, who is the MI PTA Council president, said that he is proudly committed to service through his time as a US Navy officer and many volunteer roles. He noted that, “Our school board needs leaders who bring people together, listen respectfully and work collaboratively despite differences, while staying focused on the mission of continually improving education for our learners. Islanders want leaders who can partner effectively to keep our schools focused on student achievement by ensuring every child has what they need to meet or exceed their potential.”

Gaspar, who is a Mercer Island parent, community volunteer and education advocate, said, “I’m running for school board to bring over 20 years of leadership in education and technology — including my experience as an associate professor at San Francisco State University — to strengthen academics, expand STEM opportunities, restore financial stability, and ensure every student is prepared for a successful future through high-quality, inclusive education.” He also aims to protect the arts and extracurricular programs that make MI schools exceptional, he said on his website.

Burnett, who is the president of the Islander Middle School PTSA, said that, “I’m running for school board because I believe strong schools are fundamental to the health and vitality of Mercer Island’s children — and, by extension, our families and entire community. As a lifelong Islander, parent and longtime school volunteer, I’m committed to upholding our tradition of academic excellence while ensuring every student feels seen, supported and cared for socially, emotionally and personally.”

The Reporter reached out to O’Callahan, but didn’t receive a response at press time.

LD 41

In the 41st Legislative District, current state representative Position No. 1 Janice Zahn (D) will compete with Vinita Kak (D) and John Whitney (R) first in a primary.

Bellevue’s Zahn was appointed to her seat in the LD 41, which covers Mercer Island and several surrounding cities, on Jan. 21 when King County Council unanimously voted to bring her on board. The Bellevue City Councilmember replaced Mercer Island’s Tana Senn (D), who was appointed in December by Gov. Bob Ferguson to lead the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

“Serving the 41st District in Olympia has been a great honor,” Zahn said in a press release. “Every decision I’ve made this session has been rooted in the voices of our neighbors — from advocating for safer transportation and stronger communities, to investing in education, environmental sustainability and equitable health care. I’m excited to continue this work, bringing the stories and values of our neighbors across the district to the state legislature.” Thus far, Zahn’s passed bills are focused on strengthening accountability and oversight for out-of-state health care providers, better data collection to understand homelessness and more.

Mercer Island resident Kak submitted the following statement to the Reporter about why she’s running for state rep: “As a longtime Washingtonian, retired banking professional and Newcastle Planning Commissioner, I’m running to bring a fresh voice and practical perspective to Olympia. Our district is growing, and I believe we need thoughtful, community-oriented solutions for responsible budgeting, quality education, expanded public transportation and support for seniors. My experience working with families, businesses and local governments has taught me the value of listening and collaboration. I look forward to serving as an advocate for the 41st District and ensuring every voice is heard.”

The Reporter reached out to Bellevue’s Whitney, but didn’t receive a response at press time.