Mercer Island police investigate homicide-suicide

About 150 Mercer Islanders turned out in the rain Sunday afternoon, Jan. 4, in Pioneer Park for a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Danielle Cuvillier and her son Nick. Amid a sea of umbrellas, neighbors walked the trail through the park on which Danielle and her special needs son would often walk their dogs. Participants were invited to place small toys and paper butterflies in the trees in memory of Nick (who loved to find small toys family and friends who hide for him). Photo courtesy of Greg Asimakoupoulos

Mercer Island police are investigating a possible homicide-suicide that occurred at this residence in the 8400 block of Southeast 46th Street. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo

Mercer Island police are investigating a homicide-suicide that occurred at a residence in the 8400 block of Southeast 46th Street.

As Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) officers peered through a few windows and knocked on the door while conducting a welfare check at approximately 10:45 a.m. Dec. 30, they noticed a person who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a press release and commander/public information officer Jeff Magnan.

After forcing entry into the home, they discovered two deceased adult individuals — a mother and son — along with firearms near the bodies.

In a second press release issued on the afternoon of Dec. 31, MIPD confirmed the identities of the mother as Danielle Cuvillier, 80, and the son as Mackenzie P. Williams, 45, through their Washington state driver’s licenses.

“Based on preliminary information, the incident appears to be a homicide followed by a suicide,” according to the department. “The request originated from an attorney representing the homeowner, who reported receiving a concerning email that raised fears for the occupants’ safety.”

MIPD noted that on Jan. 2 the King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the deaths of Williams a suicide (from a gunshot wound to the head) and Cuvillier a homicide (from multiple gunshot wounds to the head).

Magnan said the attorney notified MIPD of the situation on Dec. 30 and officers responded immediately.

Regarding a potential timeline of the deaths, Magnan said: “The thought process is that this was fairly fresh, but obviously, we have to wait for the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to give us the time and manner of death. They’ll give us the full information after they do autopsies.”

After investigators informed MIPD of their concern for a previous resident of the Island home, the department contacted the Issaquah Police Department (IPD) and requested their officers conduct a welfare check at a residence in their city “in connection with an incident they were investigating,” according to an IPD social media post. IPD received a call at about 11:37 a.m. Dec. 30, officers were dispatched to an Issaquah home in the 400 block of Southeast Evans Lane and they forced entry and located two deceased individuals — a female in her mid-40s and a male in his mid-30s — according to an IPD social media post and Magnan.

Also per the medical examiner’s office decedents list on Jan. 2, the above Issaquah residents Dominick M. Cuvillier, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds; and Harmony Crystal Danner, 44, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Both deaths were ruled as homicides.

“At this point in the investigation, details lead us to believe there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the community. These are the only details able to be released at this time,” the IPD release noted.

Both police departments are investigating the incidents in their respective cities, Magnan said.

MIPD, which said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the Island, noted that detectives and Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team members are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident by neighborhood canvassing and coordinating with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Magnan said MIPD is talking to neighbors who may have heard or seen something, and the department is reviewing camera footage that covers the house’s entry.

“We have to get a warrant for that. It’s just too early to tell or to try to give a motive at this point,” said Magnan, adding that MIPD impounded a vehicle parked in front of the house and will be serving a search warrant on it. Next up is ballistics and toxicology work that needs to be done, which can take a long time before they receive results, Magnan added.

Police recovered four firearms within the home and one firearm in the impounded vehicle. All firearms have been secured and will undergo forensic analysis, the second release said.

The neighborhood in which the incident transpired is a tight-knit community, said Magnan, who noted that everyone knew the family and cared for them. One neighbor volunteered to look after their dogs after the incident.

“There’s a community that’s mourning this, and we wanted to do two things: let them know what occurred, the facts that we could release at this point, but we also wanted to give them some ability to say that this isn’t an ongoing issue. We’re not looking for outstanding suspects at this time. It appears to be contained to that residence and that residence alone,” Magnan said.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the 10-home street has a familial atmosphere where everyone knows each other well. It’s been a tough situation since the news broke.

The neighbor didn’t see or hear anything, adding: “We would appreciate privacy and respect for these people because it was just a horrible, tragic event that was unpredicted, and I feel like they didn’t deserve this.”

According to King County Superior Court documents, Danielle Cuvillier filed a civil protection order against Williams — listed as an Issaquah resident — in late January 2025 regarding the care of his younger adult brother (Dominick), who “was born with a rare genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome that results in developmental disabilities, speech delays, and balance issues,” documents add. Dominick’s mother and lifelong caregiver was unable to contact that son because he was being kept at Williams’ Issaquah home.

In January 2025, court documents state, there was a violent altercation at the Mercer Island home between Danielle and Williams in which the mother suffered various injuries and bit her son’s finger. This occurred as Williams accused Danielle of preventing him from visiting Dominick. Police arrived and arrested Danielle, and Williams removed Dominick from the Island residence and took him to live in Williams’ home.

In the protection order, Danielle said that Williams had a significant number of firearms at his house and that his behavior had been unpredictable and aggressive lately. Also in late January 2025, Danielle served Williams with a firearms surrender order, and he turned in a listed 56 firearms to the Issaquah Police Department, according to its evidence transmittal document.

Danielle and Williams agreed to terminate the temporary protection order on Dec. 10, 2025, after successful mediation, documents read.

A social media post from the Summit Community Center in Seattle reads: “Forever in our hearts. Nick & Danielle Cuvillier were deeply cherished members of the Summit Community Center family. Nick’s joy and spirit, and Danielle’s warmth and devotion, touched our community in ways that will never be forgotten. We honor the love and connection they shared with all who knew them. Forever, a part of our Summit family.”