Superintendent discusses how MISD will respond if ICE is on a school campus

In a letter to the community on Jan. 29, Mercer Island School District (MISD) Superintendent Fred Rundle discussed how the district will respond if US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers or other uninvited persons come to a school campus.

Rundle began the letter with: “Each student enrolled in our district is entitled to attend school and participate fully, regardless of their individual identity and immigration status. Our registrars do an exemplary job in the onboarding process of families. Requests for evidence of citizenship or immigration status are neither required nor asked for by our district.”

During Rundle’s recent meeting with Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) Chief Michelle Bennett, it was affirmed that MIPD would assist the district in restoring operations in its schools if it were to have a disruption on a campus by ICE or any other entity.

If someone identifying as an immigration officer comes to one of MISD’s schools and requests access to students, staff or information, front office staff will: Remain calm and professional; let the individual know that school administration will assist them; refrain from providing information or allow access to students, staff, records or nonpublic areas (public areas are the front vestibules of each school and main office); and contact the principal or administrator immediately.

School administrators will: Ask for identification and note the agency and purpose of the visit; ask whether the request is accompanied by a court order or judicial warrant signed by a judge; and share the request and any documentation provided with the superintendent or designee immediately.

Rundle added that staff will not share student or family information related to immigration enforcement; any request for records must be referred to the superintendent or designee for review; and parents or guardians will be notified if their student is directly impacted, when permitted by law.

“Our chief goal is to support students, maintain a calm and safe learning environment, and ensure staff feel confident about what to do,” Rundle said.

To view the full letter and the district’s relevant policies regarding its response if ICE or a different federal immigration agency comes to a MISD campus or requests information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3cyxwu58