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Fun times at MIPA’s Preschools and Activities Fair

Published 8:27 am Sunday, February 1, 2026

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Matt Beeninga, his son Ryan, 4, and Blake Smith, 3, enjoy their time playing with trucks at the Pixie Hill Preschool booth at the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) Preschools and Activities Fair on Jan. 31 at Northwood Elementary School commons. The fair featured a variety of preschool programs representing diverse languages, cultures and educational philosophies, including French, Spanish and Chinese programs. Families met school leaders and teachers, asked questions and explored options that best fit their child’s unique needs and interests. In addition, extracurricular providers offered activities ranging from dance and ballet to martial arts, lacrosse, soccer and basketball, helping children build confidence, creativity, teamwork and physical skills. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
From left, Khang Doan, Brett Chapman and Ha Thai gather at the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) Preschools and Activities Fair. Thai is the MIPA preschool chair. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo
Music Together with Mrs. Chrisi was one of the special presentations at the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) Preschools and Activities Fair. Also on the docket were the Island Youth Ballet, Mercer Island Martial Arts, Creation Dance Studio, Zen Dragon Martial Arts and more. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo

Matt Beeninga, his son Ryan, 4, and Blake Smith, 3, enjoy their time playing with trucks at the Pixie Hill Preschool booth at the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) Preschools and Activities Fair on Jan. 31 at Northwood Elementary School commons. The fair offered a variety of local preschool programs and extracurricular activities for both preschoolers and elementary-aged children. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo

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