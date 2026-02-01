Fun times at MIPA’s Preschools and Activities Fair

Matt Beeninga, his son Ryan, 4, and Blake Smith, 3, enjoy their time playing with trucks at the Pixie Hill Preschool booth at the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) Preschools and Activities Fair on Jan. 31 at Northwood Elementary School commons. The fair featured a variety of preschool programs representing diverse languages, cultures and educational philosophies, including French, Spanish and Chinese programs. Families met school leaders and teachers, asked questions and explored options that best fit their child’s unique needs and interests. In addition, extracurricular providers offered activities ranging from dance and ballet to martial arts, lacrosse, soccer and basketball, helping children build confidence, creativity, teamwork and physical skills. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo