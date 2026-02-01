Fun times at MIPA’s Preschools and Activities Fair
Published 8:27 am Sunday, February 1, 2026
Matt Beeninga, his son Ryan, 4, and Blake Smith, 3, enjoy their time playing with trucks at the Pixie Hill Preschool booth at the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA) Preschools and Activities Fair on Jan. 31 at Northwood Elementary School commons. The fair offered a variety of local preschool programs and extracurricular activities for both preschoolers and elementary-aged children. Andy Nystrom/ staff photo