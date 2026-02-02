MIPD issues message regarding federal immigration enforcement

The Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) has issued a social media message to locals about some of the community’s ongoing questions and concerns regarding federal immigration enforcement activities.

According to MIPD in an email to the Reporter, there have not been any instances on the Island.

“We want to reassure residents that our mission remains unchanged. We are here to protect the safety and well-being of everyone on Mercer Island,” reads the Feb. 2 message posted to MIPD’s and the city’s social media feeds.

The message adds that under Washington state law — including the Keep Washington Working Act and MIPD policy — officers do not participate in federal civil immigration enforcement, do not inquire about immigration status and do not take enforcement action based solely on a person’s immigration status.

“The Mercer Island Police Department does not have authority over federal law enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Federal agencies operate under federal law. It is also against the law for anyone, including local law enforcement, to interfere with lawful federal enforcement activities,” MIPD said in the post.

To conclude the message, MIPD encourages community members to call 911 if a situation arises that creates a public safety concern. If this occurs, MIPD officers will respond, assess the situation, and take appropriate action to ensure public safety.

“Our response is always focused on safety, de-escalation when possible, and the protection of life,” the post reads.