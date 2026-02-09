MIHS wrestlers win big at Kingco Championships

Mercer Island High School’s wrestling team had a big weekend at the Kingco Championships.

The Islanders crowned five Kingco champions, starting on Feb. 6 in the girls division, where Emerson Woods went undefeated in the 110-pound weight class to claim the Kingco title.

On Feb. 7, the boys team battled through a full day of tough matches, with several weight classes coming down to exciting finals. On the boys side, Levi Jones, Andy Wei, Beckum Nason and Luke Sincock all stood on top of the podium, winning Kingco titles in their respective weight classes.

In addition, Cassius Ethe (4th place) and Ethan Malagaya (4th place) also qualified for state. In total, six Mercer Island boys are headed to the state championships. The state qualifier for the girls takes place this weekend where Emerson Woods will compete for a berth to the WIAA Mat Classic State Championship that takes place at the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 19.