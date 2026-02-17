Throughout February at Island Park Elementary, classrooms and staff are celebrating Black History Month with a school-wide Door Decorating Challenge. Classrooms and staff members are invited to decorate their doors to highlight important figures, events and contributions in Black history. The goal of this activity is to spark meaningful conversations and learning while also strengthening the school’s sense of community, creativity and belonging among all Island Park Eagles, according to the Mercer Island School District. Doors feature student artwork, historical information or creative designs. The thoughtful and inspiring displays are coming to life around the building, the district added. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District