City survey focuses on services and facilities planning

Three months after the city of Mercer Island’s Proposition 1 bond measure — to fund a new Public Safety and Maintenance Facility — fell short of passage in the general election, city council is discussing options to address ongoing city facilities needs, according to a social media post.

Through a city-commissioned online survey, the city wants to gather feedback from residents that will inform this discussion “regarding their satisfaction with city-provided services and its approach to facilities planning.”

In the post, the city notes that residents’ “participation is crucial to ensure your elected representatives understand the community’s views.”

Residents can take the survey at: https://orlo.uk/gFfa3