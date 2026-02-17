MIHS band students place at Eastshore Solo and Ensemble Contest

Mercer Island High School band students that took part in the Eastshore Solo and Ensemble Contest. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

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Special to the Reporter

Mercer Island High School (MIHS) band students performed brilliantly at the recent Eastshore Solo and Ensemble Contest.

Twelve students placed first at the regional contest and will continue to the state contest in April.

Overall, 43 students placed in the contest.

State (1st)

MIHS Trumpet Ensemble – Olivia Azzano, Caden Davidson, Sean Hogan, Max Janes, Gitanjali Krishnan, Walter Latkowski and Jibran Qadeer

MIHS WE Trombone Quartet – Owen Clarkson, Derek Hsi, Eva Jantos and Oliver Lee

Leo Le (euphonium)

Oliver Lee (trombone)

Max Janes (trumpet)

First Alternate (2nd)

Gio Andres (bass clarinet)

MIHS Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble – Oscar Hokanson, Tristan Jay, Ben Sorenson, Pragna Prakash, Leo Le and Brian Rosemund

Brian Rosemund (euphonium)

Lucas Pae (French horn)

MIHS Percussion Ensemble – Alanna Larson, William Liu, Lillian Wu, Suki Yang, Harry Giese, Inaya Chandrakant, Andrew Shelton, Neil Pandya, Sabina Leveque, Zain Burklin and Karenna Stone

Angie Wang (alto sax)

Owen Clarkson (trombone)

Second Alternate (3rd)

MIHS Horn Quartet – Henry Barnes, Hanzi Hu, Jonathan Mak and Jonathan Ring

Lilian Wu (mallets)

Lilian Wu (snare)

Keith Chung (alto sax)

Eva Jantos (trombone)

Tristan Jay (tuba)

MIHS WE Sax Quintet – Denis Batalov, Brendan Sung, Angie Wang, Lukas Flood Wallin and Sam Findlay