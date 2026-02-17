MIHS band students place at Eastshore Solo and Ensemble Contest
Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Special to the Reporter
Mercer Island High School (MIHS) band students performed brilliantly at the recent Eastshore Solo and Ensemble Contest.
Twelve students placed first at the regional contest and will continue to the state contest in April.
Overall, 43 students placed in the contest.
State (1st)
MIHS Trumpet Ensemble – Olivia Azzano, Caden Davidson, Sean Hogan, Max Janes, Gitanjali Krishnan, Walter Latkowski and Jibran Qadeer
MIHS WE Trombone Quartet – Owen Clarkson, Derek Hsi, Eva Jantos and Oliver Lee
Leo Le (euphonium)
Oliver Lee (trombone)
Max Janes (trumpet)
First Alternate (2nd)
Gio Andres (bass clarinet)
MIHS Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble – Oscar Hokanson, Tristan Jay, Ben Sorenson, Pragna Prakash, Leo Le and Brian Rosemund
Brian Rosemund (euphonium)
Lucas Pae (French horn)
MIHS Percussion Ensemble – Alanna Larson, William Liu, Lillian Wu, Suki Yang, Harry Giese, Inaya Chandrakant, Andrew Shelton, Neil Pandya, Sabina Leveque, Zain Burklin and Karenna Stone
Angie Wang (alto sax)
Owen Clarkson (trombone)
Second Alternate (3rd)
MIHS Horn Quartet – Henry Barnes, Hanzi Hu, Jonathan Mak and Jonathan Ring
Lilian Wu (mallets)
Lilian Wu (snare)
Keith Chung (alto sax)
Eva Jantos (trombone)
Tristan Jay (tuba)
MIHS WE Sax Quintet – Denis Batalov, Brendan Sung, Angie Wang, Lukas Flood Wallin and Sam Findlay