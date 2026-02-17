MIHS boys swimmers and divers advance to state

Mercer Island High School’s Luke Dunn (center) stands on the podium at districts after winning the 500 free. Courtesy photo

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At the 3A KingCo championships, Mercer Island High School 1-meter diver Connor Carson took first place, Asher Weeks took second, Shane Kornblum took third and Keith Chung took sixth. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

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Special to the Reporter

Mercer Island High School’s boys swim and dive team took third place at the 3A Sea-King District Championships on Feb. 13-14 at Mary Wayte Pool.

The team was led by first-place finishes by Connor Carson in 1-meter diving (483.70) and Luke Dunn in the 200 individual medley (1:51.84) and 500 freestyle (4:31.51).

Also making the podium were Zizi Song, fifth place in the 50 freestyle (21.87); Alex Jack, fifth place in the 100 backstroke (54.71); and Brendan Sung, fifth place in the 100 breaststroke (59.94).

All three of Mercer Island’s relays made the podium:

* 400 free relay (3:15.65) in third place: Dunn, Song, Andrew Wang and Alex Xia

* 200 medley relay (1.37.84) in fourth place: Dunn, Sung, Jack and Song

* 200 free relay (1:29.96) in fourth place: Graham Lucas, Wang, Xia and Song

Several other swimmers placed in the finals and helped score points for the Islanders:

* 200 free: Wang, eighth place (1:48.93); and Ashwin Krishnamoorthy, 11th place (1:50.84)

* 50 free: Xia, 11th place (22.34)

* 100 free: Xia, ninth place (49.11)

* 500 free: Krishnamoorthy, ninth place (4:54.27); and Wang, 12th place (5:05.56)

* 100 back: Rhodes Butler, 11th place (57.71)

* 100 breast: Henry Xing, 11th place (1:02.53)

* 1-meter diving: Asher Weeks, second place (432.30); Shane Kornblum, third place (368.80); and Keith Chung, seventh place (251.25).

In MI’s team fourth-place finish at the 3A KingCo championships a week earlier, Carson took first in 1-meter diving (490.70).

Next up is the 3A state championship meet on Feb. 20-21 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

ALL KINGCO TEAMS

For their performances in the regular season during dual meets, multiple athletes earned all-league honors:

First team : Dunn and Carson

Second team: Weeks and Kirshnamoorthy

Honorable mention: Kornblum, Wang and Xia