MIHS boys swimmers and divers advance to state
Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Special to the Reporter
Mercer Island High School’s boys swim and dive team took third place at the 3A Sea-King District Championships on Feb. 13-14 at Mary Wayte Pool.
The team was led by first-place finishes by Connor Carson in 1-meter diving (483.70) and Luke Dunn in the 200 individual medley (1:51.84) and 500 freestyle (4:31.51).
Also making the podium were Zizi Song, fifth place in the 50 freestyle (21.87); Alex Jack, fifth place in the 100 backstroke (54.71); and Brendan Sung, fifth place in the 100 breaststroke (59.94).
All three of Mercer Island’s relays made the podium:
* 400 free relay (3:15.65) in third place: Dunn, Song, Andrew Wang and Alex Xia
* 200 medley relay (1.37.84) in fourth place: Dunn, Sung, Jack and Song
* 200 free relay (1:29.96) in fourth place: Graham Lucas, Wang, Xia and Song
Several other swimmers placed in the finals and helped score points for the Islanders:
* 200 free: Wang, eighth place (1:48.93); and Ashwin Krishnamoorthy, 11th place (1:50.84)
* 50 free: Xia, 11th place (22.34)
* 100 free: Xia, ninth place (49.11)
* 500 free: Krishnamoorthy, ninth place (4:54.27); and Wang, 12th place (5:05.56)
* 100 back: Rhodes Butler, 11th place (57.71)
* 100 breast: Henry Xing, 11th place (1:02.53)
* 1-meter diving: Asher Weeks, second place (432.30); Shane Kornblum, third place (368.80); and Keith Chung, seventh place (251.25).
In MI’s team fourth-place finish at the 3A KingCo championships a week earlier, Carson took first in 1-meter diving (490.70).
Next up is the 3A state championship meet on Feb. 20-21 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
ALL KINGCO TEAMS
For their performances in the regular season during dual meets, multiple athletes earned all-league honors:
First team : Dunn and Carson
Second team: Weeks and Kirshnamoorthy
Honorable mention: Kornblum, Wang and Xia