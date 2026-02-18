Island Books to hold Local Author Festival on March 1

Island Books will hold a Local Author Festival from 2-4 p.m. on March 1.

The participants are: Lynne E. Bragg (“Eyes in the Black”), Sam and Robert Chen (“Rainbow Rooster Colors O’ahu”), Char Forslund and Bruce Rowland (“Seeking Serenity”), Don and Loulia Howard (“The Art, Science, and Strategy of Longevity”), Francesca Penchant (“Maybe in Heaven”), Kirsti Ringger (“Winter Fairy Poems”), Carrie Schmitt (“Awakening Creativity”), August Wanderlust (“Battle Creek”) and Kimberly Wheelock (“Wonderland”).

Island Books is located at 3014 78th Ave. SE.