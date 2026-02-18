MIVAL and city collaborate on art gallery program

Special to the Reporter

Mercer Island Visual Arts League (MIVAL) and the city’s collaboration to fill the Mercer Island Community and Event Center (MICEC) walls with interesting and engaging art continues to thrive.

They currently host six shows per year, including the popular MIVAL Holiday Show and Junior Art Show. People can support the program and artists by visiting the MICEC during open hours and attending their receptions.

The MICEC, which is located at 8236 SE 24th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. It is closed Sundays.

MICEC Art Exhibition Schedule

• Through Feb. 26: “Art of the Island,” featuring art from Mercer Island’s permanent collection.

• March 2-April 24: “Curating the Curators,” featuring artist and art curators Anna Macrae, Amanda Knowles, Judith Rayl, June Sekiguchi, Lynda Swenson, Meghan Thréinfhir and Stephanie Hargrave. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on March 11.

• April 27-June 19: Block Party Quilters exhibition. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on April 29.

• June 22-Aug. 21: Annual MIVAL Junior Art Show. A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 27.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 16: Second Photography Open Show. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 26.

• Oct. 19-Dec. 18: Annual MIVAL Holiday Show. Receptions will be held on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

‘CURATING THE CURATORS’

“Curating the Curators” combines the art of seven abstract artists from around the region, who also curate art in the community thus exponentially impacting the local arts culture. Macrae, Sekiguchi, Swenson and Hargrave all curate for Era Living, covering most/all of the Aljoya locations regionally. Knowles teaches at North Seattle College and curates its onsite gallery. Thréinfhir curates the M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery at Seattle Central College. Rayl’s exhibition design focuses on wellness and inclusion, including projects for Harborview Hospital. Attendees can meet these artists at the March 11 reception.