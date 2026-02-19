Trespasser arrested on third-degree theft misdemeanor warrant | Mercer Island police blotter

Feb. 4

Property damage: A resident was arrested, processed and released after filling a toilet with paper products that required repair by a plumber at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 76th Avenue Southeast.

Burglary: An unknown subject entered an unsecured and unoccupied home under construction in the 3600 block of 90th Avenue Southeast, opened the garage and stole electrical equipment. Video footage of the incident and subject was provided to police.

Feb. 6

Break-ins: At an apartment complex in the 2600 block of 77th Avenue Southeast, a suspect broke into two separate units and caused extensive damage to the building and several cars in the area. Nothing was stolen.

Feb. 7

Fraud: A resident in the 6500 block of Southeast 28th Street thought she contacted the Quicken budgeting app website, but it was likely a fraudulent website, according to police. She was directed to call “Capital One,” and was further steered to deposit a cashier’s check in the amount of $19,200 into an unknown account in order to protect her assets.

Theft: A subject was cited, trespassed and released due to medical concerns after he swiped Tide detergent from the Walgreens in the 7700 block of Southeast 27th Street.

Feb. 9

DUI: In the 7200 block of Southeast 24th Street, police contacted a driver who failed to halt for a stop sign. The driver was then arrested for driving under the influence after a breath alcohol test showed .167% blood alcohol concentration.

Feb. 11

Vehicle prowl: Someone prowled a vehicle in the 4800 block of East Mercer Way over the past two days and stole miscellaneous tools and registration. There is no suspect information.

Warrant arrest: Police arrested a subject trespassing in a private condominium in the 2500 block of 81st Avenue Southeast on a third-degree theft misdemeanor warrant and for having an open container. The subject was also cited for providing a false statement to a public servant. According to the Beckwith Law website, third-degree theft consists of stolen property valued at $750 or less, carries a maximum jail time of 364 days and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Feb. 13

Warrant arrest: Police arrested a subject on an outstanding theft warrant after citing the person for stealing laundry detergent and alcohol from Walgreens in the 7700 block of Southeast 27th Street.

Feb. 16

Warrant arrest: A subject was booked into the Issaquah City Jail on a Mercer Island Police Department misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court.