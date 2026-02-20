‘Giving From the Heart’ at MIYFS Foundation fundraising breakfast

Mercer Island Youth and Family Services counselor Corinne Alef with therapy dog Marshmallow behind the scenes at the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation’s annual fundraising breakfast on Feb. 11 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation

Attendees participate in a demonstration of the Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) class. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation

From left to right: Ivy Suzuki-Jaecks, Terry Moreman, Elizabeth Evans, David Figatner, Katie Bunker, Amy French, Kate Gilham, Jocelyn Barber and Cindy Goetzmann gather following the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation’s annual fundraising breakfast on Feb. 11 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. French is the foundation’s executive director and the others are foundation board members. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services Foundation

The fundraising amount is massive and still growing.

Just over a week following the Mercer Island Youth and Family Services (MIYFS) Foundation’s annual fundraising breakfast, executive director Amy French noted that they had amassed about $380,000 toward their $450,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted to support the vital community nonprofit foundation that raises funds for the city’s Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department.

On Feb. 11, about 500 people attended the foundation’s 24th annual signature event, titled “Giving From the Heart,” at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center that highlighted individual, family and school-based counselors, senior services, family assistance programs and more.

French said the foundation’s goal at the breakfast — which was again emceed by energetic Island resident and KUOW host Bill Radke — is to illustrate what YFS offers the community in the human services and mental health sphere.

“When I look out at the audience, I really see a lot of people that I personally know and that I know the impact they’ve made to both our organization and YFS, as well as other roles they play in the community,” French said. “It’s always very heartwarming to see a big group come together.”

The foundation also spotlighted therapy dog Marshmallow and YFS counselor Corinne Alef, who spoke about how having a canine supporter present during sessions can help people relax; and the YFS Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) fitness class for adults age 65 and older. During the SAIL presentation, attendees engaged in some stretching to get a feel for what the class has to offer participants.

In a special moment during the event, the foundation honored John and Ellen Hill posthumously with its Philanthropy Award. Two of the couple’s children and a grandchild were present to accept the award for the longtime YFS supporters and donors who passed away last year.

“A lot of people in the community really loved and embraced the Hills for all that they had done. So not only just for YFS, but for other organizations in the area. They just kind of were a natural fit,” French said.

Sharon Perez of Mercer Island City Lifestyle spoke about the Hills at the event, noting that they supported YFS “because they understood the power of investing in community and that we are stronger when we help our neighbors.”

Along with their dedication to YFS, the Hills volunteered copious hours to Island schools, supported the Mercer Island Community Fund and Youth Theatre Northwest — where they were dubbed its “Fairy Godparents” — and their helping hands reached throughout the Seattle area.

On the attendance front, 32 local businesses — including 10 newcomers — and more than 50 table captains helped make the event a success.

“That was great to get some new companies and organizations supporting us all year round and for the breakfast,” French said.

French added that the foundation will be looking for some new ways to celebrate and engage the community in its 25th annual breakfast milestone next year.

At the event, YFS Administrator Derek Franklin told the crowd why YFS matters to the Island: “Our vision at YFS is a community where every Islander is reaching their full human potential, and our mission is to foster well-being across the lifespan.”

To donate, visit: https://miyfs.org/