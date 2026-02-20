Island voters approve MISD replacement levy

Local voters approved the Mercer Island School District (MISD) replacement Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) Levy in the Feb. 10 special election, according to King County Elections’ final tally of the results and certification on Feb 20.

The levy passed with 74.57% (5,490 votes) with a 38.98% turnout. The levy needed a simple majority to pass.

In a letter to the community on Feb. 11, MISD Superintendent Fred Rundle thanked Islanders for voting “yes” on the levy.

“Your votes were a statement about the belief in our students, support of our educators, and confidence in our schools and district,” he wrote. “Amidst all of the challenges and uncertainties facing our community, we are humbled by the consistent support. We do not take this for granted and will continue working as hard as ever to maintain the transition of educational excellence.”

An explanatory statement on the elections site notes that: “Passage of Proposition No. 1 would allow the Mercer Island School District to replace the existing educational programs and operations levy that will expire at the end of calendar year 2026.”

The elections site adds that the proposed levy would authorize collection of taxes to provide up to $16 million in 2027, $17 million in 2028, $18 million in 2029 and $19 million in 2030. The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed value required to produce these amounts is estimated to be $0.72 in 2027, $0.75 in 2028, $0.77 in 2029 and $0.80 in 2030.