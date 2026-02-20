Opportunities for engagement for Mercer Island residents

Nancy Lee, Special to the Reporter

Opportunities to Attend Community Special Events/Openings:

• Annual Senior Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on March 7 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. The event is free.

• Opportunity to have Coffee with a Cop will be from 1-3 p.m. on March 7 at the Starbucks on the north end.

Opportunities to Join Community Groups:

• There are currently three vacant positions for community members to consider joining: One with the Arts Council and two with the Open Space Conservancy. Recruitment is open through March 6, with applications on the city’s website page “Boards and Commissions.”

Opportunities to Learn More/Provide Feedback:

• Mercer Island residents have an opportunity to comment on the city’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), one for the 2027-2032 time frame. The comment period for the 2027-2032 TIP is now open. To submit feedback, visit https://letstalk.mercergov.org/tip-2026. Comments received by March 19 will be included in the materials for the April 7 public hearing during the city council meeting. The public comment period will remain open until April 21.

• The next city council meeting is at 5 p.m. on March 3. Options for joining the meeting include in person at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, a Zoom link on the city’s website and MI-TV (Channel 21). Citizen appearances: An opportunity to speak to the city council on items of interest. Speakers must register by 4 p.m. on the day of the council meeting at cityclerk@mercerisland.gov and are given three minutes to speak.