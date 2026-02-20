Safety of students in Mercer Island | Letters

Safety of students

Kudos to the MI Reporter and InvestigateWest for the excellent story, “WA teacher sexual misconduct cases shielded from public,” on the front page of the Feb. 18 print edition and the newspaper’s online website. This is an example of independent investigative journalism and local media collaboration at its best. All citizens concerned about the safety of students should read it.

The joint news team first broke the story of sex-abuse cases at Mercer Island High School last year and they have continued to follow up on the issue. This latest story, by Moe K. Clark, details similar cases at several other schools statewide and fully documents how the state’s database on teacher misconduct, managed by the K-12 education oversight agency (OSPI) has allowed many teachers to escape scrutiny and “shrouds some of the most troubling cases.”

The Mercer Island cases are covered in depth in the comprehensive piece, including more details about the resignations of Eric Ayrault, Chris Twombley and Curtis Johnston due to their violations of school policies and inappropriate sexual relationships with students. But where are they now? Still working with young people? Predators often move to other places and continue their deplorable acts.

This is clearly a widespread societal problem that deserves wider attention and effective reforms. School district superintendents and staff, elected school boards, the Washington Education Association teachers union, PTAs, civic groups and the community at large all have a stake in addressing this disturbing issue.

The news media can help by covering it aggressively and urging transparency. Past victims who find the courage to speak out can help protect future potential future victims. Police and prosecutors must investigate reports and hold offenders accountable. Parents and grandparents need to stay informed and demand reforms. All of us have a role.

To its credit, the MISD, as a result of the Reporter’s stories, formed a Student Safety and Well-Being Committee that has met three times and named committees to suggest changes. Their next meeting is March 3 at the Mercer Island Library.

As a grandfather with 4 grandkids still in school, including 2 granddaughters, I have a special interest in this matter. In addition, my sister was sexually abused years ago by a teacher/coach when she was a 9th-grade cheerleader in junior-high school. The teacher was never held accountable and the traumatic incident was covered up. It haunted her and our family for the rest of her life. She’s gone now. RIP, Kate.

John Hamer, Mercer Island