Daniel will discuss King County Library System at March 3 Rotary meeting

Heidi Daniel will discuss the King County Library System (KCLS) at the Rotary Club of Mercer Island’s meeting on March 3 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, 8236 SE 24th St.

The main meeting begins at 12:30 p.m.; socializing is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and there is no fee to attend. A catered lunch is available for $25, or attendees can bring their own meal.

Daniel, executive director of the KCLS and an Issaquah Rotarian, will share her vision of library services, her life experiences that led her to library leadership, and highlights from the KCLS and the libraries of Bellevue.

Daniel took the helm as executive director of the KCLS in March 2024, bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for innovation. With 50 community libraries, the KCLS serves more than 1.6 million people and is the third-highest digital circulating library system in the world. At the KCLS, Daniel aims to build upon its strong foundation with innovative and inclusive strategies, reflecting her dedication to making libraries vital community resources accessible to all.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Mercer Island, visit http://mirotary.org