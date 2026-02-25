DECA achieves gold for school-based enterprise/ MIHS school briefs
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, February 25, 2026
The Mercer Island High School (MIHS) Student Store was among 37 school-based enterprises achieving gold for the 2025-2026 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference from April 25-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Contributing to the certification were the following MIHS students who participate in the DECA business and marketing program: store managers Abigail Butson, Duncan Poole and Mattea Skuladottir. They received assistance from their DECA chapter adviser, Shannon Tapp, and current store members.
Pegasus receives first-class ratings
Pegasus, the MIHS student creative arts magazine, received first-class ratings from the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA).
The 2024-25 issue of Pegasus notched a Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) first-class magazine rating by NCTE for the third straight year, and garnered its second straight NSPA first-class rating that includes a Mark of Distinction for Writing and Editing.