DECA achieves gold for school-based enterprise/ MIHS school briefs

From left to right, Mercer Island High School DECA students Abigail Butson, Duncan Poole and Mattea Skuladottir stand in front of the school’s Student Store. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

The Mercer Island High School (MIHS) Student Store was among 37 school-based enterprises achieving gold for the 2025-2026 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference from April 25-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Contributing to the certification were the following MIHS students who participate in the DECA business and marketing program: store managers Abigail Butson, Duncan Poole and Mattea Skuladottir. They received assistance from their DECA chapter adviser, Shannon Tapp, and current store members.

Pegasus receives first-class ratings

Pegasus, the MIHS student creative arts magazine, received first-class ratings from the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA).

The 2024-25 issue of Pegasus notched a Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) first-class magazine rating by NCTE for the third straight year, and garnered its second straight NSPA first-class rating that includes a Mark of Distinction for Writing and Editing.