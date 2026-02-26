Suspect arrested for third-degree theft of detergent | Mercer Island police blotter

Feb. 17

Property damage: In the 2700 block of 80th Avenue Southeast, police identified a suspect and issued a criminal citation from prior contact after the suspect pried open a vending machine. The act caused $200 of damage.

Feb. 18

Vehicle prowl: Someone prowled a car at the Island Square Garage in the 7800 block of Southeast 28th Street. Nothing was stolen. Probable cause was established for a suspect and a citation forwarded to the prosecutor’s queue.

Warrant arrest: The Redmond Police Department located a Mercer Island Police Department warrant subject for providing a false statement to a public servant and booked the subject into jail.

Feb. 19

Misdemeanor warrant: A warrant subject was re-booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail in Des Moines on a Mercer Island Police Department misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court.

Feb. 20

Warrant arrest: A subject was re-booked into the SCORE jail on an outstanding Mercer Island Police Department warrant for third-degree driving while license suspended. The misdemeanor charge can result in fines and a criminal record, according to the Washington State Attorneys website, which adds, “This charge is often due to unpaid tickets or a lapse in insurance coverage.”

Feb. 22

Fraud: A resident in the 6100 block of 93rd Avenue Southeast reported that their identity and credit card were used to open a limited liability company (LLC). The credit card was charged $155 in fees. There is no suspect information.

Theft: Police arrested a suspect for third-degree theft for stealing Tide detergent from Metropolitan Market in the 2700 block of 77th Avenue Southeast. According to the Beckwith Law website, third-degree theft is a gross misdemeanor and consists of stolen property valued at $750 or less, carries a maximum jail time of 364 days and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Feb. 23

Theft: In the 6800 block of 83rd Avenue Southeast, someone stole a vehicle’s rear license plate while the registered owner was out of town. There is no suspect information.