Students learn about Lunar New Year and Chinese culture

Mercer Island community member Pauline Lo visited West Mercer Elementary fifth-graders in Julie Langley’s class on Feb. 23 to speak about Lunar New Year and Chinese culture. Students then designed Chinese calligraphy bookmarks with Lo with their choice of one of six phrases or greetings: Prosperous; Spring; Happy New Year; Wishing You Good Health, Great Good Luck; or Good Fortune, Happiness, Luck. Photos courtesy of the Mercer Island School District