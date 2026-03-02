Island Books holds Local Author Festival

Courtesy photo

From left to right, Authors Bruce Rowland and Char Forslund (“Seeking Serenity”), Lynn E. Bragg (“Remarkable Washington Women”), August Wanderlust (“Battle Creek”), Kimberly Wheelock (“Wonderland”), Carrie Schmitt (“Awakening Creativity”), Robert and Sam Chen (“Rainbow Rooster Colors O’ahu”), Francesca Penchant (“Maybe in Heaven”) and Kirsti Ringerr (“Winter Fairy Poems”) participated in the Island Books Local Author Festival on March 1.