MIHS KingCo spring varsity sports schedules

BASEBALL

March 16: vs. Ingraham (at Edmonds Community College), 7:45 p.m.

March 17: WOODINVILLE, 6 p.m.

March 20: BISHOP BLANCHET, 7:15 p.m.

March 23: at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.

March 25: at Inglemoor, 6 p.m.

March 27: INGLEMOOR, 6 p.m.

March 30: LIBERTY (RENTON), 6 p.m.

April 1: at Liberty (Renton), 4:30 p.m.

April 3: at Sammamish, 4:30 p.m.

April 6: SAMMAMISH, 6 p.m.

April 8: HIGHLINE, 6 p.m.

April 10: at Highline, 3 p.m.

April 13: at Interlake, 4:30 p.m.

April 15: INTERLAKE, 6 p.m.

April 17: at Tahoma, 7 p.m.

April 21: SEATTLE ACADEMY, 6 p.m.

April 22: BELLEVUE, 6 p.m.

April 24: at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.

April 27: GLACIER PEAK, 6 p.m.

April 30: LAKESIDE (SEATTLE), 6 p.m.

———————————————-

BOYS SOCCER

March 17: VASHON ISLAND, 7:30 p.m.

March 23: REDMOND, 7:30 p.m.

March 26: at Woodinville (at Pop Keeney), 7:30 p.m.

March 31: at Skyline, 7 p.m.

April 2: EASTLAKE, 7:30 p.m.

April 7: NORTH CREEK, 7:30 p.m.

April 9: at Mount Si, 7:30 p.m.

April 14: at Newport, 7:15 p.m.

April 16: BOTHELL, 7:30 p.m.

April 21: vs. Hazen (at Renton Memorial), 7:30 p.m.

April 23: LAKE WASHINGTON, 7:30 p.m.

April 28: at Issaquah, 7:30 p.m.

April 30: at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

————————————————-

FASTPITCH SOFTBALL

March 16: LAKE WASHINGTON, 4:30 p.m.

March 18: HAZEN, 4:30 p.m.

March 20: at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.

March 24: SAMMAMISH, 4:30 p.m.

March 27: at Tyee (at Valley Ridge Park), 3:30 p.m.

March 30: at Renton (at Lindbergh High), 6 p.m.

April 1: at Evergreen-Seattle (at North SeaTac Park), 4 p.m.

April 3: LINDBERGH, 6 p.m.

April 6: at Foster, 3:30 p.m.

April 8: TYEE, 6 p.m.

April 10: RENTON, 6 p.m.

April 13: EVERGREEN-SEATTLE, 6 p.m.

April 15: at Lindbergh, TBA

April 17: FOSTER, 6 p.m.

April 20: at Tyee (at Valley Ridge Park), 3:30 p.m.

April 22: RENTON, 6 p.m.

April 24: at Evergreen-Seattle (at North SeaTac Park), 4 p.m.

April 27: LINDBERGH, 6 p.m.

April 29: at Foster, 3:30 p.m.

——————————————-

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

March 18: at Lake Washington, 4 p.m.

March 26: vs. HIGHLINE AND NEWPORT, 3:30 p.m.

April 8: at Mount Si, 4 p.m.

April 21: SKYLINE, 3:30 p.m.

April 28: ISSAQUAH, 3:30 p.m.

May 7: at Woodinville, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Liberty Twilight, 5:30 p.m.

—————————————————-

GIRLS GOLF

March 11: Jamboree (at Bill Wright Golf Complex), 4 p.m.

March 17: at Whidbey Invite, noon

March 24: vs. Sammamish (at Bellevue Golf Course), 2:45 p.m.

March 26: vs. Inglemoor (at Bill Wright), 4 p.m.

March 30: vs. Bellevue (at Bill Wright), 4 p.m.

April 1: vs. Liberty-Renton (Maplewood Golf Course), 3 p.m.

April 20: at 32nd Annual Burlington-Edison Girls Golf Invitational (at Skagit Valley Golf and Country Club), 10 a.m.

April 23: at Highline (at Rainier Golf and Country Club), 3 p.m.

April 28: vs. Interlake (at Bill Wright), 4 p.m.

———————————————-

GIRLS TENNIS

March 17: at Highline, 4 p.m.

March 19: INTERLAKE, 4 p.m.

March 24: at Sammamish, 4 p.m.

March 26: HIGHLINE, 4 p.m.

March 30: at Newport, 4 p.m.

March 31: at Bellevue, 4 p.m.

April 2: INGLEMOOR, 4 p.m.

April 7: LIBERTY (RENTON), 4 p.m.

April 9: REDMOND, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Interlake, 4 p.m.

April 22: SAMMAMISH, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Liberty (Renton), 4 p.m.

April 27: NEWPORT, 4 p.m.

April 28: BELLEVUE, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Inglemoor, 4 p.m.

—————————————————

BADMINTON

March 12: at Sammamish, 4 p.m.

March 13: FOSTER, 4 p.m.

March 17: WOODINVILLE, 4 p.m.

March 26: at Eastlake, 4 p.m.

March 31: at Skyline, 4 p.m.

April 2: LIBERTY (RENTON), 4 p.m.

April 7: at Issaquah, 5 p.m.

April 9: LAKE WASHINGTON, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Redmond, 4 p.m.

April 23: JUANITA, 4 p.m.

** No boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse or Unified soccer schedules were posted at press time.