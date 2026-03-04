BECU to open new Mercer Island location

Washington credit union BECU expects to open a new Neighborhood Financial Center on Mercer Island in the late fall or winter of 2026, according to a March 4 press release.

The first-ever center on Mercer Island — a 2,600-square-foot location at 7785 Sunset Highway — will feature both in-person and digital services such as video banking. Member consultants will be available to support more than 4,000 members with opening accounts, mortgages, personal loans, auto loans, business services and more.

“Mercer Island is a place where people look out for each other and build lasting connections, which aligns deeply with who we are as a credit union,” said BECU Chief Member and Digital Experience Officer Jason Rudman. “This new location will allow us to support members with convenient financial services while also creating partnerships that strengthen the community in meaningful ways.”

On the local front, BECU currently partners with Covenant Living at the Shores and will look to build additional partnerships as it establishes its presence on the Island.

In addition to providing members with financial services, BECU supports local nonprofits in the communities it serves, the press release notes, adding that last year it donated $8.1 million to nonprofits that are increasing financial access, improving education, and helping individuals increase their earning potential.