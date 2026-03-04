MIHS Unified basketball squad scores second place at state

The Mercer Island High School (MIHS) Unified hoops team placed second in Division II at the Unified Champion Schools state tournament on Feb. 28 at Eastmont Junior High in Wenatchee. Courtesy photo

Yura Phoenix’s emotions were bouncing all over the place like a basketball.

The Mercer Island High School (MIHS) senior cried happy tears after the Islanders’ co-ed Unified hoops team placed second in Division II at the Unified Champion Schools state tournament on Feb. 28 at Eastmont Junior High in Wenatchee.

Phoenix and his teammates were ecstatic when they received their trophy, which is now on display in the school’s front office. Every player had their picture taken with the trophy, according to MIHS Unified Sports Coordinator Jeniffer Blaser.

“I was the first one to hold it. And I even have my signature on it, kind of, because I kissed the trophy,” said Phoenix, who enjoyed helping carry his team to second place.

Unified Champion Schools is a blend of high school competitive sports and Special Olympics, and the MIHS basketball squad featured seven athletes and three partners this season.

“It’s really a program that is intended to create a space for students of all ability levels to be able to compete in high school sports,” said Blaser, adding that MIHS displayed outstanding effort, teamwork and sportsmanship.

MIHS went 2-2 in the regular season and won all four playoff games on Feb. 7 at Kentridge High to qualify for state. After receiving a bye in the first round at state, MIHS beat Kentwood High, 29-22, and lost to Bethel High, 31-21, in the championship contest.

Competing hard with Phoenix at the state tourney were his teammates Liam Aggar, Mohammed Redwan, Ethan Crespi, Bryn Avery, Liam Murawski, Zachary Swendrowski, Mattias Hofstetter and Gavin Fukano. Blaser was joined by dedicated and supportive volunteer coaches Jamie Glennon and Caiden Fukano.

“I think that every student on our team has great athletic ability as well as great sportsmanship. At almost every game we go to, somebody will come up to me and say that they feel like Mercer Island has a reputation of kids being really good sports in the games that we play,” Blaser said.

Blaser gains inspiration from watching the Unified athletes compete and cheer for both their teammates and opponents. By the time they reach the playoff games, she said that everyone has learned to be a better athlete, human being and teammate.

While speaking about Unified sports at a journalism conference last year, Crespi — now a MIHS sophomore — told the crowd that Unified is the greatest sport in the world.

“We get to know who everyone is and how to be a good friend,” said Crespi, who has become a confident basketball player by making shots and dribbling around the court.

As Crespi reminisces about this season, he notes: “I felt pretty good, although I was a little disappointed that we got second — but when I heard about getting the trophy, it made me feel a bit better.”

Last year, Crespi was invited to play in the Unified all-star game, which this year will feature MIHS’s all-star Phoenix. The game will take place at 10 a.m. on March 21 at Bellevue College.

Phoenix said that he got Crespi into playing basketball and calls Crespi his little brother.

When it comes to his own basketball skills, Phoenix got locked in on the scoring front with a 3-pointer in the first 10 seconds of their first game.

“I really love this team, you know. If I will be able to, I will have Blaser continue next year. I will invite kids to participate in the game,” said Phoenix, adding that he likes working with and helping kids on the basketball court.

MIHS junior Redwan came to the Island from Burma and got in on the Unified action this season. He learned both how to play basketball and how to speak English, he said. Making friends has been another key component to his school and Unified experience.

“I think I’m proud for my team,” said Redwan, who was also the manager for the MIHS boys varsity basketball squad this season.

Blaser said that she’d like to see the students learn something about basketball and themselves, such as how to become better members of their community, a better friend and more.

“I think there’s a lot of life skills that kids learn in team sports and I think this is a great opportunity for kids to learn in all different levels,” Blaser said.