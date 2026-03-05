KMIH student broadcasters win national honors

Back row (from left): Lauren Schechter, Brooke Newell, Maggie Anderson, Mia Tamarkin, Magnus Zettel, Ginger Schwartz, Ava Chastain, Cooper Jensen and Michael Ketchum. Front row (from left): Porter Larsen, Justen Bienstock, Aadyaa Singhal, Emerson Woods and Natalie Woods. Not pictured: Ethan Schaps, Kylie Oordt, Alisha Khan, Sophia Rodriguez, Edward Li, Toly Odievich and Will Prock. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

Special to the Reporter

Mercer Island High School student broadcasters from KMIH 88.9 The Bridge have earned national recognition at the prestigious Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) awards ceremony held in New York City. They brought home top honors across multiple categories in podcasting, sports broadcasting, storytelling, promotions, engineering and station operations.

The IBS Awards celebrate excellence in student-run media programs across the country. Competing against high school stations nationwide, KMIH students were recognized for their creativity, professionalism and commitment to producing meaningful and impactful content.

2026 KMIH IBS National Award Winners:

Best On-Air Personality – Kylie Oordt

Best Specialty Show – Edward Li (Poppin’ Politics)

Best Celebrity or Band Interview – Brooke Newell (Interview with SYML)

Best Radio Drama – Ginger Schwartz (Under Your Bed)

Best Sports Interview – Sophia Rodriguez (Eating Disorders in Female Distance Running)

Best News Feature Story – Emerson Woods (The Rise of Women’s Wrestling)

Best Station Promotional Event – 4th Period (Curriculum Night)

Best Website – KMIH (Aadyaa Singhal, Maggie Anderson and Lauren Schechter)

Best Promo Series – Students Are Back! (Maggie Anderson, Will Prock, Porter Larsen, Mia Tamarkin, Cooper Jensen, Justen Beinstock, Magnus Zettel, Kylie Oordt and Brooke Newell)

Best Event Promo – What’s New on KMIH (Mia Tamarkin and Maggie Anderson)

Best Underwriting/Commercial Spot – Breakfast on The Bridge / Christy Shiers (Alisha Khan)

Best Music Director(s) – Brooke Newell and Ava Chastain

Best Student Staff Member – Ethan Schaps

Award for Outstanding Engineering – Toly Odievich

Best Faculty Advisor in TV – Michael Ketchum

“These awards are a reflection of the incredible dedication our students bring to KMIH every single day,” said Natalie Woods, broadcast teacher at KMIH 88.9 The Bridge. “I’m so proud of the professionalism, creativity and originality they show in their broadcasting. Whether they are telling meaningful stories, producing podcasts, or managing the technical side of KMIH operations, they approach their work with diligence and purpose. To see that recognized on a national stage is really rewarding.”