MISD selected to receive a State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has selected the Mercer Island School District (MISD) along with 24 other school districts to receive the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction’s inaugural award in educational achievement in the previous school year.

The State Superintendent’s Award for Educational Excellence also goes to the 25 top-performing school districts in progress over the last three school years.

The award, which expands on traditional measures of success and includes 11 measures that focus on educational opportunities and academic success, is aligned with the state’s Annual Snapshot on Student Opportunity and Outcomes, according to the office’s site.

“My role in the district affords me a unique opportunity to see the efforts that our students and staff put in each day to excel academically, socially, and emotionally. Recognitions like this are a testament to this work taking place in each of our six schools throughout the year. I am excited that our efforts are being recognized at the state level and can be celebrated by our entire community,” said MISD Superintendent Fred Rundle on the district’s site.

MISD will receive a banner and plaque recognizing its “achievement and commitment to student success,” the district noted.

The metrics included in the award evaluation are split into student opportunity measures and student outcome measures.

Student opportunity measures include: Regular attendance, kindergarten readiness, highly capable program participation, high school level math in eighth grade, dual credit participation including career and technical education (CTE) and dual credit participation excluding CTE.

Student outcome measures include: Fourth-grade reading, eighth-grade reading, eighth-grade math, ninth-graders on track and four-year graduation rate.

“It is an honor to recognize Mercer Island School District for their dedication to student opportunity and success,” said Reykdal. “From high-quality instruction, to targeted strategies to improving attendance, to ensuring all students have access to advanced coursework, Mercer Island School District is an inspiring representation of Washington’s outstanding public schools.”