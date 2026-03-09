Jan Anderson | Obit

Published March 9, 2026

Jan Wright Anderson

April 5, 1934- January 24, 2026

Jan Wright Anderson was born April 5, 1934, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Jack and Jerry Wright. She passed away on January 24, 2026, at the Bellettini in Bellevue, Washington.

She married Bennett Douglas Anderson on June 19, 1955, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene from the University of Washington in 1956. She worked as a dental hygienist and later in the office at Looks Pharmacy on Mercer Island.

Jan led her children — Jill, David, and Colin — on many adventures, from camping to skiing to outings at the beach. In later years, the adventures continued with grandchildren Brandon, Camey, John, Mia, Eric, and great-granddaughter Adelaide.

Jan and Bennett were avid dancers, enjoying the Foxtrot and Swing with local dance clubs for decades. In her final years, she taught fellow retirement home residents how to play bridge.

She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, and many extended family members.