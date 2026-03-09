Opportunities for engagement for Mercer Island residents

Nancy Lee, Special to the Reporter

Opportunities to Attend Community Special Events/Openings:

• Family Movie Night, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: At 5:30 p.m. March 13. A free event at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center with snacks provided. Register on the city’s website event “Family Movie Night.”

• MI Light Rail Station Opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 28. Celebration will include entertainment, food and family-friendly activities at the light rail station and the park and ride lot.

Opportunities to Learn More/Provide Feedback:

• Mercer Island residents have an opportunity to comment on the city’s Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), one for the 2027-2032 time frame. The comment period for the 2027-2032 TIP is now open. To submit feedback, visit https://letstalk.mercergov.org/tip-2026. Comments received by March 19 will be included in the materials for the April 7 public hearing during the city council meeting. The public comment period will remain open until April 21.

• Next city council meeting: At 5 p.m. March 17. Options for joining the meeting include in person at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, a Zoom link on the city’s website, and MI-TV (Channel 21). Citizen appearances: An opportunity to speak to the city council on items of interest. Speakers must register by 4 p.m. on the day of the council meeting at cityclerk@mercerisland.gov and are given three minutes to speak.

Gatherings With Councilmembers:

• Councilmember Ted Weinberg will hold his next monthly gathering at noon on March 15 at Vivienne’s Bistro, providing an opportunity to discuss a variety of topics of interest for Mercer Island residents. If you would like to attend, an RSVP is appreciated at tedweinberg@comcast.net.