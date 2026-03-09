Snyder will discuss ‘Who Defines Our Legacy?’ at March 17 Rotary meeting

Larry Snyder will discuss “Who Defines Our Legacy?” at the Rotary Club of Mercer Island’s meeting on March 17 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, 8236 SE 24th St.

The main meeting begins at 12:30 p.m.; socializing is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and there is no fee to attend. A catered lunch is available for $25, or attendees can bring their own meal.

FOCUS Income Group’s Snyder has worked with nonprofit organizations maximizing fundraising results since 1990, and shared that: “Following the path of his extraordinary late mother, Jean, as well as his accomplished father and grandfather, Larry J. Snyder spends every day looking for ways to make life better for others. A three-time author, TEDx and MOTH speaker, Starbucks Community Champion, Facebook junkie and dad to the greatest kid in the world, Larry and his much better half, Jill, believe happiness is an inside job.”

For more information on the Rotary Club of Mercer Island, visit http://mirotary.org