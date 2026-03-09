Site Logo

Tree removal set for this week on section of 74th Ave. SE

Published 12:30 pm Monday, March 9, 2026

By Reporter Staff

From today through Friday on Mercer Island, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and arbor crews will remove five large conifer trees from the right-of-way in front of 2962 74th Ave. SE (see blue shaded area on map). According to the city, one tree has died and others have shed — or are at risk of shedding — tops and branches.

“Urban Forestry agrees with PSE that the best management practice is to remove these trees and replant more appropriate species at the location,” the city said in a social media post, adding that PSE, tree removal company Asplundh, Urban Forestry and the homeowners have coordinated this work for smooth and safe operations. Log haul-out operations will occur at the boat launch.

