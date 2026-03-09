Tree removal set for this week on section of 74th Ave. SE

From today through Friday on Mercer Island, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and arbor crews will remove five large conifer trees from the right-of-way in front of 2962 74th Ave. SE (see blue shaded area on map). According to the city, one tree has died and others have shed — or are at risk of shedding — tops and branches.

“Urban Forestry agrees with PSE that the best management practice is to remove these trees and replant more appropriate species at the location,” the city said in a social media post, adding that PSE, tree removal company Asplundh, Urban Forestry and the homeowners have coordinated this work for smooth and safe operations. Log haul-out operations will occur at the boat launch.