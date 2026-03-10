Motor vehicle stolen from surface parking lot | Mercer Island police blotter

March 1

Warrant arrest: A subject was booked into Issaquah City Jail on a Mercer Island Police Department warrant for third-degree driving while license suspended (DWLS 3). The misdemeanor charge can result in fines and a criminal record, according to the Washington State Attorneys website, which adds, “This charge is often due to unpaid tickets or a lapse in insurance coverage.”

March 2

Warrant arrest: After Mercer Island police conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in the 7000 block of eastbound Interstate 90, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant for reckless driving and cited for DWLS 3.

March 4

Theft: Someone stole a locked-up Macfox e-bike — valued at $1,230 — from a rack on the south side of QFC in the 8400 block of Southeast 68th Street. The lock was also stolen. No suspect information is available.

Theft: Someone stole a package containing clothes — valued at approximately $50 — from a community mailroom of an apartment complex in the 2500 block of 76th Avenue Southeast.

March 5

Vehicle theft: Someone swiped a motor vehicle that was parked in a Mercer Apartments surface lot in the 7600 block of Sunset Highway. There was no surveillance footage, no suspect information and a theft affidavit was submitted to NORCOM.

March 8

Property damage: After a resident in the 9100 block of Southeast 58th Street learned that one of his neighbors posted on her social media that she was going to damage his car, he found damage to his side view mirror. There is no suspect information available.

March 9

Burglary: In the 4600 block of West Mercer Way, a main returned home from work to find that his back patio window was smashed and several items missing from the home — including silver, a laptop and airpods (the latter item was valued at approximately $400). There is no suspect information available.