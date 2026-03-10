Seattle Jewish Film Festival coming to SJCC

Mercer Island’s Stroum Jewish Community Center will be hosting the 31st annual Seattle Jewish Film Festival with a bevy of movie showings at the J from March 19-29. Showings are occurring from March 14-18 at Seattle venues.

“Join us to celebrate more than three decades of powerful storytelling, community, and culture with our outstanding 2026 lineup,” the J site notes.

Following is the film lineup at the J, located at 3801 East Mercer Way:

• March 19: “The Sea,” 6:15 p.m.

• March 19: “The Tasters,” 8:15 p.m.

• March 20: “Charles Grodin: Rebel With a Cause,” 1 p.m. Discount 65+.

• March 21: “Dead Language,” 6 p.m. Israeli Spotlight.

• March 21: “The Ring,” 8:30 p.m. Israeli Spotlight.

• March 22: “Marathon Mom,” 11 a.m. Kosher Flix + Bagels.

• March 22: “Labors of Love: The Life and Legacy of Henrietta Szold,” 1 p.m.

• March 22: “Among Neighbors,” 3:15 p.m.

• March 22: “My Underground Mother,” 5:45 p.m.

• March 28: “The Stamp Thief,” 6:30 p.m.

• March 28: “Matchmaking 2,” 8:45 p.m.

• March 29: “The First Lady — Gay Gezunt,” 3 p.m. LGBTQ+ Spotlight.

• March 29: “31 Candles,” 5:30 p.m. Closing Night Film and Champagne Toast.

For film information and tickets, visit: https://seattlejff.org/ and https://sjcc.org/