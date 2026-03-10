Successful Maroon Project donation drive

In February, thanks to the generosity of the community, The Maroon Project at Mercer Island High School donated more than 200 boxes of period products collected during its holiday drive. Co-presidents Jasmine Said and Jackie Gonzalez presented the donation to Jill Witsoe, development manager of annual giving at YouthCare, supporting the organization’s work serving thousands of teens experiencing homelessness across Seattle each year. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District