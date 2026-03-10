YFS offers Death Café program on March 17

Mercer Island Youth and Family Services (YFS) is offering a Death Café program from 2-3:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. A Death Cafe is a discussion group where individuals of all ages are welcome to come together to have an open and compassionate discussion about death and dying. The goal is to decrease stigma around death, increase awareness of issues surrounding death/dying, and to help people make the most of their lives. Coffee and refreshments will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring a baked good to share. Space is limited. For more information or to register, call the YFS confidential voicemail at (206) 275-7657 or email miyfs@mercerisland.gov.