Celebrating the life and legacy of Ari Grashin at basketball tournament

Special to the Reporter

The greater Seattle Jewish community will gather at the Seattle Hebrew Academy from noon to 2 p.m. on March 22 to honor the life and legacy of Ari Grashin at the 2026 Ari Grashin Memorial Basketball Tournament.

The event will feature fan giveaways, music, powerful tributes to Ari and intense basketball competitions on the Ari Grashin Memorial Court between Northwest Yeshiva High School (NYHS) alumni and the current varsity teams, the junior varsity boys team playing against their fathers, and middle school competitions as well.

NYHS standout student and athlete Ari tragically passed away in 2002 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. His positive attitude, dedication to others and fierce spirit made him a beloved figure among his peers and teachers and inspired thousands of people around the world.

“Ari’s influence on this community remains deeply felt even 24 years later,” said Joe Krissoff, director of operations at NYHS and co-coordinator of the event. “Those I speak with consistently share stories reflecting his profound love for community, athletics and Judaism. The enduring legacy he established is truly extraordinary. We are honored to bring the community together, support those in need and pay tribute to his memory.”

The event is free to attend, however, donations to NYHS in tribute to Ari’s memory will be accepted.

Seattle Hebrew Academy is located at 1617 Interlaken Drive E.