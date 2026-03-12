Koehler thrives as a pitcher and leader for MIHS baseball squad

It’s safe to say that Chase Koehler is thrilled to get his senior baseball season underway.

The Mercer Island High School (MIHS) left-handed pitcher and captain likes what he sees on the diamond as the Islanders prepare to crank things up this season.

“I think for practices before the season and preparation, this is by far the best I’ve seen the team in all of my years in high school. We’re already miles ahead of where we were in some of these past years,” said Koehler, a third-year varsity player who was a first-team all-KingCo Crest Division selection last year.

Koehler feels the relationships are stronger among the players, and the incoming sophomores have already formed solid connections with the seniors.

The Islanders will launch into their season with a March 16 game versus Ingraham at 7:45 p.m. at Edmonds Community College, then they’ll host Woodinville at 6 p.m. on March 17 and finish off the week with a 7:15 p.m. home contest against Bishop Blanchet on March 20.

As a lifelong Islander who’s grown up playing baseball locally, Koehler said it’s exciting to be a part of the varsity team and handle the reins as its captain this time out.

“I’m just trying to really take the next step for this team, try to make a run for state, obviously, go towards the state championship,” he said, adding that team chemistry and relationships will be crucial components to their success. “I really want the team to basically feel like a family (with) teammates we can consider brothers.”

Outside of practice, they’ve been bonding at team dinners and hangouts.

On the field, Koehler listed some of the Islanders’ key players: Senior right-handed pitcher Will Turba, who was an all-league honorable mention last season; senior shortstop/second baseman and captain Hugs Aufranc, a full three-year varsity player and another all-league honorable mention last year; and sophomores Brady Dolence (left-handed pitcher and outfielder), Tino Pozzo (right-handed pitcher and third baseman) and Liam Sirianni (shortstop/second baseman).

The Reporter asked Koehler a series of questions to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his life:

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

I think having to deal with slow walkers in public because you get kind of awkward trying to walk around them. It just really bugs me.

What’s your favorite restaurant on Mercer Island?

I have to say Riviera Maya. It’s really nice and their bean dip with the chips is phenomenal.

What would you say is your most binge-worthy TV series that you’d recommend?

It’s “The Boys” on Amazon Prime. I think the acting in that is some of the best I’ve seen. I’m really enjoying it.

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve ever received?

I’m gonna say the best piece of advice is gonna be from my dad (Jason) and I think it was my sophomore year. I think I got off to a slow start and he just said, ‘finish.’ He just kept on saying, ‘just finish,’ and then I kept on taking that with me every single time behind the plate for every game. He keeps on doing it to this day and that’s just kind of helped me.

What’s a special skill that you that you’d like to learn?

I think being able to rock climb and climb in general, like going on hikes and being able to climb, I think that’s a really cool skill. That’d be pretty sick to learn.

What’s a hidden talent that you have that someone doesn’t know about?

I can name every single president in order — I think that’s a cool hidden talent.

If you could go to dinner with one person who would that be?

I think I’m gonna say Michael Jackson. I think he’s got a lot of cool stories and then maybe he’d sing me something, too.