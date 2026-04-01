James Maclean | Obit

Published April 1, 2026

Dr. James B. MacLean

March 27, 1937- March 17, 2026

Dr. James B. MacLean, devoted physician, beloved husband, and cherished father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2026, at Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, at the age of 88. Born in Spokane, Washington, to Irene and Thomas Wendell MacLean, Jim grew up alongside his brothers Thomas and Robert, shaped by a deep sense of purpose, integrity, and care for others. He attended Lewis and Clark High School before earning his degrees at the University of Washington.

Shortly after completing medical school, Jim met the great love of his life, Anne Elizabeth Whyte. They married in 1962 in Everett, Washington, and began their first adventure together — Anne joining Jim in New York City during his internship at Bellevue Hospital, setting the tone for a life boldly and joyfully shared.

Jim served his country as a U.S. Navy physician during the Vietnam War before returning to the Pacific Northwest to build his career. He joined Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, where he practiced Neurology for more than 30 years, earning the deep respect of colleagues and the lasting gratitude of patients and families. Jim and Anne raised their three children — Jeff, John, and Molly — on Mercer Island in a home filled with love, laughter, and community.

Jim was a man of rich passions. An avid golfer and boater, few things brought him greater joy than exploring the San Juan Islands with family and friends. He and Anne owned a beloved property on Henry Island, where they hosted “Camp Henry” for their grandchildren — summers those grandchildren will treasure for the rest of their lives. In retirement, they enjoyed their waterfront home in Anacortes, with the San Juans always just outside their door. A lifelong lover of classical music, Jim was thoughtful, refined, and deeply felt in all he did. His faith guided him

throughout his life, and above all, he was a devoted father, husband, and friend to many.

Dr. MacLean is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anne Elizabeth MacLean, and his brothers Thomas and Robert MacLean. He is survived by his three children — Jeff (Melanie) MacLean, John (Lisa) MacLean, and Molly (Todd) Brown — and his seven grandchildren: Cameron (Cara), Harrison, and Emily MacLean; Maren and Avery MacLean; and Maggie and Claire Brown. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Scottie Jane. He leaves behind a family that loved him deeply and a community that will feel his absence profoundly.