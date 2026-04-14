Suspect cited for third-degree theft from business | Mercer Island police blotter

April 6

Traffic violation: Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle possessing a license plate that wasn’t registered to the vehicle in the 3000 block of 78th Avenue Southeast. Police seized the plate and submitted it for destruction.

April 7

Theft: A suspect was cited for third-degree theft from Walgreens in the 7700 block of Southeast 27th Street. The suspect was released at a hospital due to medical decline at Issaquah Jail.

Property found: A visitor at Mercerdale Park in the 3200 block of 78th Avenue Southeast found a diamond ring and called police to turn it in. Owner is unknown.

April 11

DUI: A subject was arrested and cited for driving under the influence in the 6200 block of Southeast 24th Street and was then released to a friend.

April 13

Traffic violation: Police found an abandoned and freshly damaged vehicle on the roadway in the 3500 block of East Mercer Way with its hazards on. After police contacted the registered owner — who said he couldn’t retrieve the car or get it towed because “it is a junker” and he had other things to do — they cited the vehicle for parking not to obstruct traffic and had it towed.

Warrant arrest: A subject was booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) jail in Des Moines on a Mercer Island warrant for third-degree driving while license suspended by the Federal Way Police Department.

Fraud: A resident in the 2900 block of 76th Place Southeast reported that someone claiming to work for Apple obtained the resident’s Citi credit card information and used the card. There was a loss of approximately $700.