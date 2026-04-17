MIPD warns locals about fraudulent locksmith stickers

The Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) took to social media on April 17 to warn residents and business owners about an increase in fraudulent locksmith stickers being placed on Island commercial buildings.

“These stickers often advertise locksmith services with phone numbers that may be linked to scam operations. Individuals who call these numbers may be overcharged, receive substandard service, or become victims of fraud,” the post reads.

MIPD asks residents to watch for: Stickers placed near door locks, entryways or building exteriors; generic or unfamiliar company names; and phone numbers without a local or verifiable business presence.

Residents are also asked to: Only use locksmith companies they know and trust; verify businesses before calling and to look for established and reputable providers; remove suspicious stickers if found on their property; remain alert for any unusual or suspicious activity; and to call the MIPD’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656 if they observe someone placing these stickers or notice suspicious circumstances.