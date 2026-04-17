MIVAL welcomes Block Party Quilters to the Island

Special to the Reporter

Mercer Island Visual Arts League (MIVAL) and the city of Mercer Island will present a Block Party Quilters exhibition from April 27-June 19 at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on April 29.

The exhibition will feature more than 50 quilts from the talented and creative artists of Block Party Quilters. In this show, the club presents a sampling of member work, including a broad sample of techniques (piecing, applique, thread painting, embellishments, collage and more) and a broad variety of styles (modern, traditional, wholecloth and more).

Meeting since 1981, and incorporated in 2001, the Sammamish-based Block Party Quilters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of quilting and other needle arts through sharing, education, community service and quilt shows.

Through the club, members come together monthly to learn from experts in the field and take workshops to improve their skills. They have more than 160 Eastside and Seattle members who participate in their meetings, retreats and an annual quilt show held at the Issaquah Community Center. Block Party Quilters members create and donate quilts to patients at Ronald McDonald House, Evergreen Hospice, Swedish Hospital and KidVantage (formerly Eastside Baby Corner).

For more information, visit: www.blockpartyquilters.org.

Remaining 2026 MI community center art exhibition schedule

• June 22-Aug. 21: Annual MIVAL Junior Art Show. A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 27. Contact Theresa Zwingman to help with this show at tzwingman@gmail.com.

• Aug. 24-Oct. 16: Second Photography Open Show. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 26.

• Oct. 19-Dec. 18: Annual MIVAL Holiday Show: Receptions will be held on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.