MIHS student-athletes sign to play at the next level
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Special to the Reporter
Twenty-one Mercer Island High School (MIHS) seniors — who sport a combined 3.73 grade-point average — signed to play collegiate and university sports next year in a ceremony in the high school commons on May 27.
“Congratulations to our exceptional student-athletes signing to compete at the collegiate level,” said MIHS Athletic Director Lindsey Blaine. “Their hard work, resilience, leadership and passion have led them to this remarkable milestone. We are incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished at MIHS and cannot wait to see them continue to grow, compete and succeed at the next level. Once an Islander, always an Islander.”
The student-athletes are:
Girls Swimming
Emily Dunn, Hamilton College
Julia Shang, Wellesley College
Boys Swimming
Graham Lucas, University of Rochester
Boys Wrestling
Luke Sincock, Colorado School of Mines
Girls Lacrosse
Sophia Kinkead, Ithaca College
Boys Lacrosse
Blake Ronaldson, Kenyon College
Bryce Galgon, McGill University
Philip Weil, McGill University
Boys Basketball
Henry May, Occidental College
Boys Soccer
Tyler Shelton, Emmanuel College
Kyle Cupic, Carroll College
Alexander (Olek) Wyrwik, SUNY Purchase
Girls Soccer
Blakeley Bourke, St. Olaf College
Boys Track and Field and Cross Country
Connor Ward, Seattle University
Matthew Lawrence, Santa Clara University
Girls Track and Field and Cross Country
Aaliyah Khan, University of Pennsylvania
Eloise Newman, Cornell University
Baseball
Will Turba, Pacific University
Kalden Short, Whitman College
Boys Golf
Alex Harwood, Kenyon College
Football
Roman Hanlon, Montana Tech