MIHS student-athletes sign to play at the next level

Special to the Reporter

Twenty-one Mercer Island High School (MIHS) seniors — who sport a combined 3.73 grade-point average — signed to play collegiate and university sports next year in a ceremony in the high school commons on May 27.

“Congratulations to our exceptional student-athletes signing to compete at the collegiate level,” said MIHS Athletic Director Lindsey Blaine. “Their hard work, resilience, leadership and passion have led them to this remarkable milestone. We are incredibly proud of everything they have accomplished at MIHS and cannot wait to see them continue to grow, compete and succeed at the next level. Once an Islander, always an Islander.”

The student-athletes are:

Girls Swimming

Emily Dunn, Hamilton College

Julia Shang, Wellesley College

Boys Swimming

Graham Lucas, University of Rochester

Boys Wrestling

Luke Sincock, Colorado School of Mines

Girls Lacrosse

Sophia Kinkead, Ithaca College

Boys Lacrosse

Blake Ronaldson, Kenyon College

Bryce Galgon, McGill University

Philip Weil, McGill University

Boys Basketball

Henry May, Occidental College

Boys Soccer

Tyler Shelton, Emmanuel College

Kyle Cupic, Carroll College

Alexander (Olek) Wyrwik, SUNY Purchase

Girls Soccer

Blakeley Bourke, St. Olaf College

Boys Track and Field and Cross Country

Connor Ward, Seattle University

Matthew Lawrence, Santa Clara University

Girls Track and Field and Cross Country

Aaliyah Khan, University of Pennsylvania

Eloise Newman, Cornell University

Baseball

Will Turba, Pacific University

Kalden Short, Whitman College

Boys Golf

Alex Harwood, Kenyon College

Football

Roman Hanlon, Montana Tech