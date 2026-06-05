MIHS seniors celebrate baccalaureate

A host of Mercer Island High School Class of 2026 seniors celebrated their interfaith baccalaureate at a ceremony on June 1 at the Congregational Church on Mercer Island. Three local clergy members also attended the gathering. Back row (left to right): Deacon Frank DiGirolamo, Trent Martin, Matthew Hansen, Colin Monahan, Chloe Perla, Anna Mock, Savanna Rousell, George Youseff, Matthew Lawrence, Lucas Tan and Rabbi Brett Weisman. Front row (left to right): Ava Williamson, Miller Fosseen, Isabelle Tomaselli, Kylie Oordt, Bryanna Denmarsh, Sarah Gribble, Eloise Newman, Kira Lancaster, Cate Thomas and Pastor Jennifer Castle.

Photo courtesy of Patrice Rousell