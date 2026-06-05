Opportunities for engagement for Mercer Island residents

Nancy Lee, Special to the Reporter

Citizen Notices:

• Potential impacts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Mercer Island: It was noted at the council meeting that the city will be feeling the impact of the games, given that Interstate 90 will be a major travel route, especially on game days: June 15, 19, 24, 26, and July 1 and 6.

• Luther Burbank Park waterfront improvements have received funding and the city will now begin bids for construction.

• Luther Burbank Dog Park received a donation of a “Dog Stick Library” for dogs to have easy access to sticks to use to play.

Opportunities to Learn More/Provide Feedback:

• Updated readings on regulations related to middle housing, unit lot subdivisions and anti-displacement measures will be discussed at the June 16 city council meeting.

• Next city council meeting is at 5 p.m. on June 16. Options for joining the meeting include in person at the Mercer Island Community and Event Center, a Zoom link on the city’s website and MI-TV (Channel 21). Citizen appearances: An opportunity to speak to the city council on items of interest. Speakers must register by 4 p.m. on the day of the council meeting at cityclerk@mercerisland.gov and are given three minutes to speak.

Gatherings With Councilmembers:

• Councilmember Ted Weinberg will hold his next monthly gathering at noon on June 20 at HAPS, providing opportunity to discuss a variety of topics of interest for Mercer Island residents. If you would like to attend, an RSVP is appreciated at tedweinberg@comcast.net.

• Councilmember Julie Hsieh’s next Coffee Chat will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 10 at ASA Mercer Island.