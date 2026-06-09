Crest Learning Center graduates

The Crest Learning Center Class of 2026 graduates are: Front row, left to right: Ben Bassett, Yura Phoenix, Will Farrish (middle), RJ Annest, Chloe Bahng, Ava Tang, Ava Clarkson and Nova Shiers. Back row, left to right: Thomas Werdel, Zach Swendrowski, Chace Nett, Emily Azose, Laila Talbott, Guy Burton and Patrick Onrust. Crest Founders’ Award: Guy Burton; Linda Holt Award: Nova Shiers; Dirt Award: Horticulture teacher Thomas Werdel. Here’s a description of the awards: The Crest Founders’ Award — “For displaying an independent spirit, successsfully overcoming difficulties, demonstrating integrity and self-motivation, showing appreciation and respect for the community, achieving a degree of positive change in their life, and identifying a path for their life after high school.” Linda Holt Award — ”For being a true supporter of Crest and the Crest community, for making things happen behind the scenes and having a calming presence, for being accepting and non-judgmental, subtle in actions, and deep in character, and for being consistently present. Bloom Where You’re Planted.” Dirt Award: “In recognition of dedication, integrity, responsibility and teamwork in horticulture. You will go far with these attributes.” Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District