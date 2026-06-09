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Crest Learning Center graduates

Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, June 9, 2026

The Crest Learning Center Class of 2026 graduates are: Front row, left to right: Ben Bassett, Yura Phoenix, Will Farrish (middle), RJ Annest, Chloe Bahng, Ava Tang, Ava Clarkson and Nova Shiers. Back row, left to right: Thomas Werdel, Zach Swendrowski, Chace Nett, Emily Azose, Laila Talbott, Guy Burton and Patrick Onrust. Crest Founders’ Award: Guy Burton; Linda Holt Award: Nova Shiers; Dirt Award: Horticulture teacher Thomas Werdel. Here’s a description of the awards: The Crest Founders’ Award — “For displaying an independent spirit, successsfully overcoming difficulties, demonstrating integrity and self-motivation, showing appreciation and respect for the community, achieving a degree of positive change in their life, and identifying a path for their life after high school.” Linda Holt Award — ”For being a true supporter of Crest and the Crest community, for making things happen behind the scenes and having a calming presence, for being accepting and non-judgmental, subtle in actions, and deep in character, and for being consistently present. Bloom Where You’re Planted.” Dirt Award: “In recognition of dedication, integrity, responsibility and teamwork in horticulture. You will go far with these attributes.” Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

The Crest Learning Center Class of 2026 graduates are: Front row, left to right: Ben Bassett, Yura Phoenix, Will Farrish (middle), RJ Annest, Chloe Bahng, Ava Tang, Ava Clarkson and Nova Shiers. Back row, left to right: Thomas Werdel, Zach Swendrowski, Chace Nett, Emily Azose, Laila Talbott, Guy Burton and Patrick Onrust. Crest Founders’ Award: Guy Burton; Linda Holt Award: Nova Shiers; Dirt Award: Horticulture teacher Thomas Werdel. Here’s a description of the awards: The Crest Founders’ Award — “For displaying an independent spirit, successsfully overcoming difficulties, demonstrating integrity and self-motivation, showing appreciation and respect for the community, achieving a degree of positive change in their life, and identifying a path for their life after high school.” Linda Holt Award — ”For being a true supporter of Crest and the Crest community, for making things happen behind the scenes and having a calming presence, for being accepting and non-judgmental, subtle in actions, and deep in character, and for being consistently present. Bloom Where You’re Planted.” Dirt Award: “In recognition of dedication, integrity, responsibility and teamwork in horticulture. You will go far with these attributes.” Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

The Crest Learning Center Class of 2026 graduates are: Front row, left to right: Ben Bassett, Yura Phoenix, Will Farrish (middle), RJ Annest, Chloe Bahng, Ava Tang, Ava Clarkson and Nova Shiers. Back row, left to right: Thomas Werdel, Zach Swendrowski, Chace Nett, Emily Azose, Laila Talbott, Guy Burton and Patrick Onrust. Crest Founders’ Award: Guy Burton; Linda Holt Award: Nova Shiers; Dirt Award: Horticulture teacher Thomas Werdel. Here’s a description of the awards: The Crest Founders’ Award — “For displaying an independent spirit, successsfully overcoming difficulties, demonstrating integrity and self-motivation, showing appreciation and respect for the community, achieving a degree of positive change in their life, and identifying a path for their life after high school.” Linda Holt Award — ”For being a true supporter of Crest and the Crest community, for making things happen behind the scenes and having a calming presence, for being accepting and non-judgmental, subtle in actions, and deep in character, and for being consistently present. Bloom Where You’re Planted.” Dirt Award: “In recognition of dedication, integrity, responsibility and teamwork in horticulture. You will go far with these attributes.” Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island School District

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