Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) Rivkin Family SummeRun set for July 12

The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) Rivkin Family SummeRun, which is focused on raising critical funds for ovarian cancer research, will take place at 8 a.m. (Sprinters Kids Run for ages 2-9) and 8:50 a.m. (5K Run/Walk) on July 12 at Seward Park in Seattle. Mercer Island’s Dr. Saul E. Rivkin founded the Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research after his wife Marsha died of ovarian cancer at age 49 after a four-year battle in 1993. This year, nearly 1,000 runners, walkers, survivors, families, friends and supporters are expected to participate in the event, one of the nation’s longest-running events (33 years) dedicated to funding ovarian cancer research. According to a press release, participants of all ages and abilities will transform the park into a sea of teal and purple, with ovarian cancer survivors wearing teal event shirts and all other participants wearing purple in a moving show of solidarity, remembrance and hope. To register or donate, visit: https://summerun.ocrahope.org/. Courtesy of Vivian Hsu Photography