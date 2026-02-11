Early election results: MISD levy is passing

Voters are approving the a Mercer Island School District (MISD) replacement Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) Levy in the Feb. 10 special election, according to Tuesday’s early election results.

So far, the levy is passing with 73% (3,674 votes) with a 26 percent turnout.

According to an explanatory statement on the King County Elections (KCE) site: “Passage of Proposition No. 1 would allow the Mercer Island School District to replace the existing educational programs and operations levy that will expire at the end of calendar year 2026.”

The levy needs a simple majority to pass.

About the levy

• The proposed levy would authorize collection of taxes to provide up to $16 million in 2027, $17 million in 2028, $18 million in 2029 and $19 million in 2030. The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed value required to produce these amounts is estimated to be $0.72 in 2027, $0.75 in 2028, $0.77 in 2029 and $0.80 in 2030.

• According to the school district, the levy funds essential educational services not covered by Washington state, and 16% of MISD’s annual operating budget comes from the EP&O Levy.

• The levy supports K-12 class sizes, electives and a seven-period day at Mercer Island High School (MIHS); sustains more than 50 MIHS athletic teams and 16 Islander Middle School athletic teams; and funds essential operations and programs such as safety, reading specialists in every elementary, additional paraeducators and psychologists.

• A statement in favor of the levy on the King County Elections site notes, in part, that Mercer Islanders have a long history of supporting their students and strong schools. This renewal levy provides funding for critical student learning not funded by the state’s “basic education.” Starting in 2027, this replacement levy would increase taxes by $27.50 per month for the average $2.2 million home.