IMS seventh-grader and volunteers build fence for Eagle Scout project

Special to the Reporter

Bowen Nago, a 13-year-old Life Scout and seventh-grader at Islander Middle School, recently led a group of 15 scouts and adult volunteers from Troop 624 in building a new post-and-rail cedar fence at Luther Burbank Park, near the old dairy barn ruins.

The hard-working volunteers helped Bowen complete his Eagle Scout project in one day on April 27.

He has been involved in Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts since he was 6 years old. The fence build project is a part of his efforts to earn the Eagle Scout rank — the highest achievement in Boy Scouts.

As a lifelong Islander, Bowen has countless childhood memories of fun times spent at the many parks on the Island. From the beginning, he knew he wanted his Eagle Scout project to give back to a park in this community.

In December, he contacted Jordan Fischer of the Mercer Island Parks and Recreation Department. Bowen partnered with the parks department with a plan to build a 100-foot fence that would prevent foot traffic and dogs from disturbing the wetland habitat restoration area. Luther Burbank’s wetland is home to a variety of wildlife, including 135 species of birds, 50 species of waterfowl, raccoon, beavers, muskrats, tree frogs and rabbits, according to the city of Mercer Island’s website. The new fence, located along a busy trail used by joggers and visitors to the dog park, will help preserve this vital habitat.

Bowen organized all aspects of the project, including measuring the area, figuring out materials needed, ordering and arranging delivery of materials, arranging to borrow tools and recruiting volunteers. He reached out to local businesses for support and was able to get Lowe’s home improvement to donate the concrete mix used in the project.