Clarkes unveil bench in memory of family member Nile

Members of Mercer Island’s Clarke family gather at Clarke Beach Park on April 5 to honor Nile Kinnick Clarke with a bench and plaque. Nile was a Mercer Island teacher and coach for more than 50 years who passed away in 2021 at the age of 74. Courtesy photo

As an eagle circled above the scene a couple of times, members of the Mercer Island pioneering Clarke family enjoyed watching the majestic winged visitor on a memorable April 5.

On that day, about 30 people gathered at Clarke Beach Park to honor one of their own, Nile, a Mercer Island teacher and coach for more than 50 years who passed away in 2021 at the age of 74. The family unveiled a newly installed bench and plaque in memory of Nile, who founded the Clarke Beach Polar Bear Plunge that occurs each Jan. 1 and features brave participants strolling into biting cold Lake Washington.

“Being there with family, it was just really special,” said Nile’s son, KC Clarke (his father’s full name is Nile Kinnick Clarke). “Just sort of channeling my dad and my late father and all that he meant for the community.”

Added Nile’s sister, Cindy Clarke Peterson, who still resides on the Island: “I think it was really appropriate because we were at Clarke Park, which was named after my grandmother, Mabel. It was kind of tipping our hat to our history and Nile’s place in that. Our roots are in the Island, and so it was meaningful. It was a good moment to have everybody there to not only honor Nile, but the family legacy as well.”

Clarke Beach Park, which is located at East Mercer Way and Southeast 77th Place, was developed in 1971.

Nile’s widow, Marilee Clarke, noted that it was a beautiful day as everyone spent time at the park for an hour or two, visited and snapped pictures with the bench.

“All of us hope that people will go down there and sit on that bench and think about him,” said Marilee, adding that Nile was a remarkable man.

According to the “Mercer Island Heritage” book, Fred Clarke Sr. and his wife Mabel — along with their 2-year-old son George Whitaker Clarke — first set foot on the Island in 1908.

Nile was born in 1946 in Seattle and began living on the Island that same year. Throughout his lifetime, he was a pianist, photographer, green-thumb gardener, beekeeper, teacher, athlete, coach and spiritual leader.

Former students praised Nile for taking the time to care for them and help them through a rough patch, according to a previous Reporter story, which added that students said Nile was a life-changer. In one of the hallways at Mercer Island High School, Nile is honored as one of copious distinguished graduates for his launching of a service learning program for high school students.

“He always tried to be positive and encourage others, and he loved being a coach and working with young kids. So I think he just figured that part of life out, and so I try to live that as well,” said KC, who gave props to his brother-in-law, Dan Golden, for coming up with the idea to dedicate a bench to Nile. He also praised the city of Mercer Island for supporting the family’s wishes to honor Nile.

When reminiscing about her brother, Cindy said that everybody on the Island knew Nile through his teaching, coaching and Young Life leadership role.

“He was a history teacher, always loved history. He loved to take young people to Europe and expose them to all of that,” she said. “He was a very positive individual. He knew how to build up a kid. He just had a lot of influence on a lot of people.”